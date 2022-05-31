The Northeast state of Sikkim in India has been recognised as the “world’s first organic state”.

Sikkim was bestowed with this recognition by the “World Book of Records London”.

This recognition by the “World Book of Records London” emphasises the fact that Sikkim has become the first state in the world to implement 100 percent organic policy.

Sikkim governor – Ganga Prasad received the citation at an event held at Gangtok.

The World Book of Records London also recognised the Himalayan state of Sikkim as also being a “crime free state”.

Also read: Sikkim: Six, including five tourists from Maharashtra, killed in road accident

“Sikkim state (India) has been included for being the first organic state in the world and crime free state with the best governance,” the citation read.

World Book of Records London is an organization that catalogs and verifies extraordinary records across the globe.