At least six persons, including five tourists from Maharashtra, were killed in a road accident in Sikkim.

The five tourists from Maharashtra belonged to the same family.

The other person killed in the accident was the driver of the car they were travelling in.

The accident was reported from near Lachung in North Sikkim district.

The accident took place late on Saturday night, officials in Sikkim informed on Sunday.

The accident took place when they were on their way to Gangtok from North Sikkim.

The deceased persons have been identified as Suresh Punamia, Tara Punamia, Dev Anshire Punamia, Hiral Punamia, Jayan Parmar and Smith Bishwakarma (driver).

The tourists and the driver died after their vehicle fell down a slope in Sikkim.