GANGTOK: Contagious lumpy skin disease (LSD) has been detected among cattle in Sikkim.

The skin disease among cattle was detected in at least three districts of Sikkim.

The affected Sikkim districts are: Soreng, Pakyong and Namchi.

Samples from affected cattle from the three Sikkim districts were set for testing.

The samples were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal.

The results of the testing returned positive.

The development was confirmed by Sikkim animal husbandry and veterinary services secretary P Senthil Kumar.

He said that the Sikkim government is taking measures to contain the disease.

Furthermore, entry of dairy cows into Sikkim from outside the state has been prohibited.

Meanwhile, dairy farmers have been asked to visit their nearest veterinary dispensary or hospital for vaccination.