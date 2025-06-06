Guwahati: Rescue operations to evacuate tourists and other stranded individuals from Chaten in North Sikkim resumed on Friday, with three helicopters taking off from Pakyong Greenfield Airport.

Officials reported that 5 helicopters successfully airlifted 63 stranded individuals, predominantly tourists, from Chaten on Thursday, June 5.

However, 64 other tourists are still awaiting rescue by the army and local administration in Chaten.

Adverse weather conditions and the challenging terrain hampered and eventually called off the evacuation efforts on Thursday.

Rescue officials stated that the operation’s continuation is dependent on favorable weather and operational feasibility.

The landslide, which struck a military camp in Chaten on the evening of June 1, resulted in the tragic deaths of three army personnel. Six soldiers remain missing, and several others sustained injuries. Efforts are actively underway to locate the missing soldiers.

Officials added that the Sikkim administration and armed forces are working in close coordination to manage the crisis and ensure the safety of those affected.