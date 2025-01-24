Applications are invited for recruitment of various pharmaceutical positions or jobs in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Pharmacist. Sikkim Manipal University (SMU) formerly known as Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences came into existence on November 15, 1992 as a result of the agreement signed between the Government of Sikkim and the Manipal Pai Foundation, with the aim of imparting exemplary education and health care services in the state of Sikkim and country wide. It is the first ever Public Private Partnership in the country for higher Education and Health Care Services. The University has two campuses: Medical campus and the Technology campus. Government of Sikkim provides a grant of Rs. 2.25 Crores per annum for the hospital against which CRH provides free treatment to BPL families and concessional treatment to other residents of the State. The University came into being in 1995 vide Sikkim Manipal University of Health, Medical and Technological Sciences Act (Act No. 9 of 1995). SMU is recognized by the University Grants Commission under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act, 1956 vide letter No F. 9-7/96(CPP-I) dated 9th Dec 1998 and approved by the Government of India.

Name of post : Pharmacist

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Pharma / Diploma in Pharmacy

Work Location: Central Referral Hospital/ Sikkim Manipal Institute of Medical Sciences/Sikkim

Manipal University 5th Mile, Tadong, Gangtok, East Sikkim

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : A ring which made the Sharks shocked in Shark Tank India 4

Experience :

B. Pharma with 03 years of relevant experience and Diploma in Pharmacy with 05 years of relevant experience in IP/ OP Store, Pharmacy

How to apply :

Applicants who fulfill the eligibility criteria can send their applications along with their CV before 31 Jan-2025 to: [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here