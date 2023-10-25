Sikkim Jobs Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Sikkim Manipal University.

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Associate / Clerk and Junior Assistant / Attender for Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT).

Name of post : Junior Associate / Clerk

Qualification : Bachelor degree in any discipline

Name of post : Junior Assistant / Attender

Qualification : Class X pass

How to apply : Candidates may send their CVs by email to hr.smit@smit.smu.edu.in latest by 31st October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

