Sikkim Jobs Sikkim Manipal University Recruitment 2023

Sikkim Manipal University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Associate / Clerk and Junior Assistant / Attender for Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT).
Name of post : Junior Associate / Clerk
Qualification : Bachelor degree in any discipline
Name of post : Junior Assistant / Attender
Qualification : Class X pass
How to apply : Candidates may send their CVs by email to hr.smit@smit.smu.edu.in latest by 31st October 2023
