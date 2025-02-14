Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant on purely temporary and ad-hoc basis in the UNNAT BHARAT ABHIYAN. The mission of NIT Silchar is to generate new knowledge by engaging in cutting-edge research and to promote academic growth by offering state-of-the-art undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes and to identify, based on an informed perception of Indian, regional and global needs, areas of specialization upon which the institute can concentrate. It also aims to undertake collaborative projects which offer opportunities for long-term interaction with academia and industry and to develop human potential to its fullest extent so that intellectually capable and imaginatively gifted leaders can emerge in a range of professions.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech. in Engineering/ Technology from recognized and reputed University/ Institute.

Good knowledge of Computer applications (on emails, MS Office)

Good communication skill in Hindi and English. Motivated and enthusiastic for villages development.

Emoluments : Rs. 30000- Rs. 40000 per month

Age Limit : Not exceeding 30 years

Job Roles :

Collecting data and data entry. Assist in organizing meetings and workshop related to UBA. Field visit in Participating Institutes (PIs) and villages. Assist in monitoring the activities of PIs Handling of all computer system related work and other equipment. And/or any duties assigned by supervising officer.

How to apply :

Applicants may submit their application in prescribed form along with all the self-attested copies of requisite documents viz. educational qualification, professional qualification, experience certificate, age proof, NOC from the present employers etc., through mail to [email protected] addressed to the Coordinator RCI, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, NIT

Sikkim, Barfung Block, Ravangla, South Sikkim Pin-737139 on or before 05:00 pm of 25th

February 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here