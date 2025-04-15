Sikkim Jobs NIT Sikkim Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Sikkim in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (with opportunity to enroll for PhD)– One in Computer Science and Engineering and One in Electrical Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

a) B.E./B.Tech. and M.E./M.Tech. from an Institute of National Importance / AICTE approved University/Institution with minimum 65% marks or 7.0 CGPA (out of 10) in M.E./M.Tech.

OR

B.E./B.Tech. from an Institute of National Importance with minimum 85% marks or 9.0 CGPA (out of 10).

b) A GATE/NET qualification certificate is mandatory.

c) For JRF in Computer Science and Engineering, B.E./B.Tech. and M.E./M.Tech. should be in Computer Sc. & Engg. / Information Technology or equivalent;

For JRF in Electrical Engineering, B.E./B.Tech. and M.E./M.Tech. should be in Electrical Engineering or equivalent;

How to apply :

Eligible candidates shall apply with the scan-copy of the filled in application form available with this advertisement with all supporting documents as a Single PDF File via email to [email protected]

Last date for applying is 25th April, 2025

The subject line is “Application for JRF_IBITF”.

Shortlisted candidates must appear for Written Test and/or Interview based on merit. They will get information via email only.

Shortlisted candidates shall appear in person or online mode.

They should appear with original marksheets and degree certificates, date of birth proof, identity proof along with any other relevant information (like copies of publications, experience certificates, awards, recommendations, etc.) and one set of self-attested copy of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here