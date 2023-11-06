Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant jobs or positions in NIT Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of seven vacant jobs or positions under different projects on temporary basis.

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Smart Chair for Low Back Pain

Essential Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Electronics &

Communication Engineering and M.E./M.Tech. in relevant specialization of Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks (or minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

Name of post : Junior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Smart Chair for Low Back Pain

Essential Qualification: B.E. / B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks (or a minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Stress and Anxiety detection using voice and facial expressions

Essential Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Computer Science and Engineering and M.E./M.Tech. in relevant specialization of Electronics and Communication Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering with minimum 60% marks

(or minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

Name of post : Junior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Smart Chair for Low Back Pain

Essential Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Electronics & Communication Engineering and Computer Science and engineering with minimum 60% marks (or a minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : IoT and API enabled system for enhanced monitoring and prediction of air quality Index

Essential Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering and M.E./M.Tech. in relevant specialization of Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks (or minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10- point scale)

Name of post : Junior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : IoT and API enabled system for enhanced monitoring and prediction of air quality Index

Essential Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering / Electronics & Communication Engineering with minimum 60% marks (or a minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

Name of post : Senior Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and development of a High Gain qZSI for Singlestage Fuel Cell Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Essential Qualification: B.E./B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering/Electrical & Electronics Engineering and M.E./M.Tech. in relevant specialization of Electrical Engineering with minimum 60% marks (or minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitsikkim.ac.in/ (Google Form Links) on or before 20th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here