Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant (one post) in the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology Phase-III (NaMPET-III) Programme entitled “Design and Development of WBG Devise-based High Current Converters for Industry Applications” a sponsored project jointly taken by IIT Madras, IISc

Bangalore, IIEST Shibpur, NIT Trichy and NIT Sikkim. The part entitled “High-Frequency Power

Electronics Converters for Induction Heating” is to be carried out by the Department of Electrical

and Electronics Engineering (EEE) of the institute.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Tech in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent degree with minimum 60% marks (or minimum CGPA of 6.5 on a 10-point scale)

Salary : Rs. 25,000/-per month

How to apply : Candidates may send their detailed CV (specifying the qualifications and experience)

and soft copy of the duly filled-in application form on or before September 24, 2023 to Dr. Molay Roy, Assistant Professor, Department of EEE, National Institute of Technology, Sikkim through email at molay.roy@nitsikkim.ac.in mentioning the subject as “Application for Project Assistant under NaMPET-III project”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here