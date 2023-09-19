Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate-I/JRF and Project Associate-II/SRF under the SMDP C2S project sponsored by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Govt. of India entitled “Design of an Improved LIDAR system for Autonomous vehicles.”

Name of post :

Project Associate-I/JRF

Project Associate-II/SRF

No. of posts :

Project Associate-I/JRF : 1

Project Associate-II/SRF : 1

Qualification & Experience : B.E/B. Tech and M.E/M. Tech in ECE/VLSI/Embedded system, Computer Science and Engineering or related discipline.

Fellowship : As per DST norms

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply by filling up the Google form with the following link: https://forms.gle/dxwQkfaCDGFPFEMZ6. Last Date: September 30, 2023 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here