Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Sikkim University.

Sikkim University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Manager (Accounts) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Eligibility Criteria:

a. Masters in Commerce or MBA (Finance) with minimum 55% of marks or equivalent Grade in CGPA or Chartered or Cost Accountant

b. Minimum 10 years of experience in handling accounts/budget/income tax related matters in and Educational Institute of repute or in a large Private/ Public limited Company

c. Must have operational knowledge in Tally/ any other Accounting Software

Desirable:

a) Preference will be given to candidates with CA/ICWA Inter /final

b) Preference will be given to candidates working /retired from Govt. Educational Institute/PSU. Retired officers from AG/CAG will also be preferred

Salary : Rs. 70000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25.09.2023 from 10.30 A.M onwards in the Administration block located at 6th Mile, Samdur, Tadong, Gangtok

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring along their CV’s / bio-data along with the filled in application form in the prescribed format on the date of the interview and documents in original in support of Age/Qualification/Experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here











