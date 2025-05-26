Guwahati: The Sikkim government on Monday issued an advisory urging tourists planning to depart the state on May 29, 2025, to leave by 6 am.

This directive aims to ensure smooth vehicular traffic and tight security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Sikkim.

PM Modi will arrive on May 29 to participate in a special function marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood. The state achieved this remarkable milestone on May 16, 2025.

“On this auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister of India will be gracing the occasion in the State with his presence on May 29, 2025,” said the advisory issued by the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department.

The advisory requested all visitors/tourists leaving Gangtok on May 29 to leave by 6:00 am, to ensure smooth vehicular movement and tight security arrangements.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his official social media handle X expressed his profound honor and pride in hosting the Prime Minister for this landmark occasion.

With great honour and pride, we extend our heartiest welcome to the Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi Ji, to our beautiful Himalayan State as we celebrate 50 glorious years of Statehood. pic.twitter.com/y6kn7oAcRO — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) May 24, 2025

CM Tamang further stated the importance of the PM’s presence as Sikkim reflects on half a century of its journey as a state.