General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Indian Army’s eastern command – Rana Pratap Kalita, recently visited the forward areas along the China border in Sikkim.

On February 15, the Lt General RP Kalita met Sikkim governor – Ganga Prasad and Sikkim chief justice Biswanath Somadder.

In the meeting with the Sikkim governor and chief justice, issues related to the current security situation along the borders and various facets of the ongoing civil-military cooperation were discussed.

Lt General RP Kalita also visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border.

During his interaction with the troops, the Army Commander complimented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication and commitment for maintaining round the clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.

