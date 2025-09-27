Guwahati: Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur on Friday called on agricultural scientists to prioritise value addition of crops, particularly large cardamom, while stressing the growing role of drone technology in farming.

He also advocated for setting up more Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in the state to strengthen agricultural outreach.

Mathur was speaking at the inauguration of a workshop organised by the ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VI, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, at Namchi.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, addressing the event virtually, highlighted the importance of natural and organic farming, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for advancing agriculture in the North East.

Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Choudhary, present at the programme, underscored the role of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in enhancing farmer incomes and livelihoods.

Sikkim Agriculture Minister Puran Kumar Gurung pressed for the creation of two additional KVKs in the state to expand training and extension services.

The workshop reviewed agricultural technologies, On-Farm Trials (OFTs), and Front-Line Demonstrations (FLDs), with experts recommending region-specific strategies for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

Alongside the event, a technology exhibition showcased innovative farming tools and techniques.

Several publications by KVKs under ICAR-ATARI Zone VI were released, and technical sessions were conducted by scientists across domains including agriculture, horticulture, livestock, fisheries, farm machinery, and natural resource management.