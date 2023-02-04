GANGTOK: Row over the “people of foreign origins” observation by Supreme Court on Sikkimese Nepali community in the Himalayan state of Sikkim has intensified.

The main opposition party in Sikkim – the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has called for shutdown in the state, while holding the SKM government responsible for the Supreme Court’s ‘foreigner’ tag

on the Sikkimese Nepali people.

The SDF has called for shutdown in Sikkim on February 4 and 5 as a protest against the ruling SKM government in the state.

The SDF has appealed its party workers to ensure that the shutdown is “peaceful and non-violent”.

While demanding resignation of Sikkim chief minister PS Tamang, the SDF workers also burnt effigies of the CM.

On the other hand, the Sikkim government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court for rectification of the apex court’s observation on Sikkimese Nepali community.

This was informed by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Notably, the Supreme Court on January 13, 2023, while hearing a plea observed that the Sikkimese Nepali community in Sikkim are immigrants.

Sikkim witnessed many protests across the state after the Supreme Court, while hearing a case, observed that Sikkimese Nepalis were people of foreign origin.