GANGTOK: After Mizoram, another Northeast state seems to be witnessing a possible rift among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners.

A rift seems to be developing between the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and the BJP in the Himalayan state of Sikkim, over glacier-burst that resulted in dam disaster in the state.

Notably, Sikkim was recently hit by flash-floods that resulted in loss of lives and properties across the state.

Sikkim BJP president DR Thapa, who is also the MLA from Upper Burtuk assembly constituency in the state, questioned chief minister PS Tamang-Golay, who belongs to the SKM – member of the NDA, over the natural disaster that hit the Himalayan state on October 4.

“Was it (Sikkim flash floods) a natural calamity or a result of negligence of the chief minister,” questioned DR Thapa.

He asked Sikkim CM on whether the flash-floods in the state was due to the glacier burst or a “weak dam”.

The Sikkim BJP chief further said that the natural disaster in the state was a result of shortcomings on part of the SKM government.

He accused the PS Tamang-Golay-led SKM government in Sikkim of ignoring numerous warnings from researchers and organizations of the glacial burst.