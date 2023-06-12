Guwahati: A driver and four-stranded passengers were rescued by BRO in Sikkim after their vehicle was stuck near a waterfall on Singtam–Dikchu road, said, officials on Monday.

A Bolero vehicle with five persons onboard washed away by the water and got stuck against some boulders.

“On Monday, due to heavy rains, a small cascade of water converted into a massive torrent of the waterfall, washing away a certain portion of the road from Singtam to Dikchu.

“Unknown about the change in weather and road conditions, a Mahindra Bolero vehicle carrying four passengers and the driver tried to cross this waterfall at about 3:30 am in the morning, but the water force was too much even for the powerful vehicle. The Bolero vehicle got washed away by the water but was lucky to get stuck against some boulders, which prevented it from falling into the deep gorge below,” said a BRO official.

On being informed, a BRO team immediately reached the site and found four passengers and the driver were still stuck inside the vehicle.

They could not get out as the doors were stuck by the boulders on one side while the water force prevented them from opening the doors on the other.

The BRO men reached the vehicle through the massive waterfall and after almost one hour of effort, the team managed to rescue all the passengers and the driver from the vehicle.

However, the extrication of the Bolero vehicle could not be carried out as the force of the water was too much for the BRO men to handle manually.

However, with methodical planning and while ensuring maximum safety measures, the BRO was able to finally pull out the bolero vehicle at about 9:30 am.