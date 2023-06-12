GANGTOK: Public grievance cell will be set up in all block administrative centres (BACs) in the Himalayan state of Sikkim.

This was informed by Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay on Sunday.

The Sikkim CM made this announcement while interacting with the people in West Sikkim.

“The public grievance cell will help speed up resolutions of various issues of the local people,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang said.

At least two officials will be deployed in each of the public grievance cell, which are to be set up in all the block administrative centres.

There are a total of 33 block administrative centres in Sikkim.