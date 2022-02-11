With considerable improvement in COVID-19 situation, several COVID-19 curbs in Sikkim have been lifted.
The new norms came into effect from Friday onwards.
According to the new norms, inter-state travel has been allowed without negative RT-PCR report.
Moreover, odd-even vehicle movement system has been withdrawn along with the restriction on pillion riding on two-wheelers.
Markets, shops and other business establishments have also been allowed to function by strictly adhering to COVID-19 protocols.
Meanwhile, all state government offices shall function with 100% attendance.
Besides, there shall be no restrictions on social, political, religious and sports related gatherings.