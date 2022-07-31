GANGTOK: A police complaint has been lodged against president of the Sikkim unit of the Congress – Gopal Chettri.

The police complaint against Gopal Chettri was lodged by president of former legislator’s federation, Sikkim – DB Thatal.

The Sikkim Congress chief has been accused of using “unparliamentary language to malign” former legislators of the state.

In the police complaint, Thatal has accused Sikkim Congress chief Gopal Chettri of addressing former legislators with words like – namarda (unmanly) and napunsak (useless) in Nepali.

These expressions are doing the rounds on social media, the police complaint stated.

“He has made unwarranted allegations against the former legislators, using unparliamentary language to malign them, instigating public, abusing his post,” Thatal said in the police complaint.

Thatal has demanded legal action against the Sikkim Congress president.

The FIR has been lodged at the Sardar police station in Gangtok, Sikkim.