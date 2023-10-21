GANGTOK: Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay distributed Rs 20,000 cheque to drivers of tourist vehicles.

The cheque was distributed to the drivers of the tourists vehicles, who were left stranded in North Sikkim after flash floods hit the state.

Over 220 tourist vehicle drivers were left stranded in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang after road connectivity to Mangan district in Sikkim was cut off.

The Sikkim CM hoped that the relief provided by the state government would help mitigate the hardships faced by the drivers.

CM Tamang also informed that a donation of Rs 2 crore was received by the Sikkim CM’s Relief Fund (CMRF) from Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu.