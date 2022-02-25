Chief minister of Northeast state of Sikkim in India – Prem Singh Tamang – has requested citizens from state, who are left stranded in war-hit Ukraine, to get in touch with the chief minister’s office (CMO).

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang has also released contact information for the citizens from the state stranded in Ukraine.

“Considering the current situation in Ukraine, I request the Sikkimese citizens studying or residing there to contact Shri Ratnamani Pradhan, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chief Ministers’ Office, Gangtok on the following number (+91 97351 23333) or via mail (procmo.sikkim@gmail.com),” Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said.

Tamang further informed that the Sikkim government is in touch with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to ensure safe return of residents of the state from Ukraine.

“The State Government in coordination with the Centre Government will extend every support to bring them back home. Further, I appeal to all our citizens to spread this message and inform their friends and families who might be in Ukraine,” Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang said.

India’s ministry of external affairs (MEA) has mobilised its officials in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania for evacuation of Indian citizens from Russian invasion-hit Ukraine.

MEA teams in the countries of Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania have been dispatched to the land borders with Ukraine to ‘assist’ in evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine.

Over 15,000 Indian students have been left stranded in invasion-hit Ukraine, who need immediate evacuation.

India’s evacuation arrangements, on Thursday, hit a major setback after the Ukrainian government closed its airspace following announcement of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin.