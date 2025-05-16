Guwahati: Sikkim celebrated the 50th anniversary of its statehood on Friday with day-long festivities that reflected pride in its cultural roots and a strong commitment to sustainable development.

The golden jubilee marks the day, May 16, 1975, when the former Himalayan kingdom formally joined the Indian Union as the 22nd state.

Gangtok came alive with events centered at Paljor Stadium and Manan Kendra, where citizens and dignitaries gathered to honor the state’s journey over the last five decades.

According to All India Radio, the celebrations blended tradition with forward-looking initiatives.

The day began with a ceremonial parade and a tribute to Sikkim’s first Chief Minister, L.D. Kazi. Organizers lit butter lamps in his memory, setting a solemn yet proud tone. Renowned marathoner Shanti Ram Nepal led a symbolic “Run for Unity,” which concluded at Paljor Stadium.

Key highlights included the launch of the “Festivals of Sikkim” magazine and the “Visit Sikkim” mobile app. The state also introduced augmented reality (AR) games and sealed a time capsule carrying messages from the Governor and Chief Minister, intended for future generations.

The government used the milestone to roll out new initiatives targeting mental health, wildlife conservation, tourism, and the preservation of folk literature, reaffirming its pledge to balanced, inclusive progress.

President Droupadi Murmu, in a message shared on social media, extended warm wishes to the people of Sikkim, expressing hope for their continued prosperity.

Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day. Sikkim is widely admired for its boundless natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warmth of its people. As one of India's most environmentally conscious states, Sikkim has set remarkable examples of sustainable…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the state, praising its advancements in multiple sectors.

Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on their Statehood Day! This year, the occasion is even more special as we mark the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood!



Sikkim is associated with serene beauty, rich cultural traditions and industrious people. It has made strides in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2025

The state also declared a public holiday, closing government offices and educational institutions across all districts, East, West, North, and South Sikkim.

In his address, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang reflected on Sikkim’s political transformation. He paid homage to the former kingdom’s leadership for laying the foundations of the state’s identity and institutions. He emphasized the enduring relevance of Sikkim Subject status and Article 371F, which continue to protect the region’s traditions, land rights, and autonomy.

On this historic day, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s Statehood, I extend my warmest greetings and heartiest congratulations to every Sikkimese.



May 16, 1975, marked a momentous turning point in our history. It was the day Sikkim formally joined the Indian… pic.twitter.com/a8JCo5Dcrb — Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) (@PSTamangGolay) May 16, 2025

The celebrations also recognized achievements in sports. Authorities distributed awards and grants to athletes and sports associations as part of the jubilee honours.

Later in the evening, Manan Kendra hosted a felicitation ceremony to honour individuals who have significantly contributed to Sikkim’s progress. A documentary screening showcased the state’s five-decade journey, followed by a grand cultural performance inspired by Broadway, celebrating the rich Sikkimese heritage.

The day’s events will conclude with the final match of the Sikkim Premier League at Paljor Stadium, closing the historic celebration on a note of unity, pride, and optimism for the future.