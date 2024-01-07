Guwahati: The BJP on Sunday declared Dorjee Tshering Lepcha as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Sikkim, where one seat is at stake.

The Election Commission has scheduled the elections for three Rajya Sabha seats from New Delhi and one from Sikkim, set to take place on January 19.

As per the Election Commission’s timetable, polling is scheduled to occur from 9 am to 4 pm in the respective state assemblies, with the vote count commencing at 5 pm on January 19.

The current Rajya Sabha MPs from New Delhi, namely Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta, and Narain Dass Gupta, are due to retire as their terms conclude on January 27. Similarly, Sikkim MP Hishey Lachungpa’s term concludes on February 23.

Dorjee Tshering Lepcha’s political journey includes successful elections to the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in both 2014 and 2019 from the Gnathang Machong constituency.

He initially belonged to the Sikkim Democratic Front but later joined the BJP. During his tenure with the Sikkim Democratic Front, he served as the Minister of Sikkim Public Works (Buildings & Housing) and Transport in Pawan Chamling’s fifth ministry from 2014 to 2019.

Lepcha’s transition to the BJP marked a significant political shift when ten Sikkim Democratic Front MLAs joined the BJP, establishing it as the main opposition party in Sikkim despite not winning a single seat in the elections. This strategic move by the BJP strengthened its presence in the state’s political landscape.

In a parallel development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has chosen Swati Maliwal, former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief, as its nominee for the Rajya Sabha. ND Gupta and senior leader Sanjay Singh are set to be renominated for their second terms.