Guwahati: Troops of Trishakti Corps of Indian Army, in collaboration with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), have successfully constructed a 100-foot Bailey bridge over the Zeema Chu river, reconnecting the important town of Lachen in North Sikkim.

The bridge, which was completed in a record three days, will restore seamless movement of vehicles and ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods to the region, said a defence press release.

The original bridge over Zeema Chu was washed away by a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) on October 3, 2023, cutting off Lachen from the rest of the state.

The construction of the Bailey bridge became a top priority for the Indian Army and BRO, as it was crucial for the well-being of the people of Lachen.

Despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions, the teams from Trishakti Corps and BRO worked tirelessly to complete the bridge, it said.

The BRO constructed the abutments for the bridge, while the Trishakti Sappers swiftly assembled the Bailey structure.