Guwahati: The Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, which was scheduled to be held in December, was cancelled as the state cabinet has decided to hold the next Budget Session on February 5, 2024.

Reacting to the decision, opposition leader Debabrata Saikia said: “The winter session of the assembly was held in December every year. Based on the suggestion of the political parties, then speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami decided to hold three sessions — budget, winter and autumn sessions every year. It was a resolution of an all-party meeting,” Saikia said.

On the concluding day of the budget session on April 7, speaker Biswajit Daimary announced that the winter session would be held in Kokrajhar.

However, thereafter another session was held in September in Guwahati, Saikia said.

“But there is no information on the winter session of the assembly. Even if there is technical difficulty in holding the session in Kokrajhar, they should hold it in Guwahati in December,” Saikia also said.

“I think, there is an intervention of the chief minister on the matter. I think the CM should not intervene in the house proceeding,” he said.

“The house should maintain its independence within its own spheres and uphold its glory,” he added.

Reacting to the issue, AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain said: “It is not acceptable. The government wants to snatch away the rights of the opposition. They do not want to face the opposition. They want to throttle the opposition voice before the Lok Sabha elections.”

Hussain also said the government has failed to implement the budget announcements for which they are trying to divert the attention of the people from real issues.