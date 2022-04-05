After wreaking havoc in Mizoram, the deadly African Swine Fever (ASF) virus has made its way into Sikkim.

Several cases of African Swine Fever have been detected in at least four districts of Sikkim – Gangtok, Mangan, Pakyong and Namchi.

With spike in cases of African Swine Fever, the Sikkim department of animal husbandry has imposed restrictions to check the spread of virus in the state.

The Sikkim government is also expected to issue an advisory soon to check the spread of the African Swine Fever virus in the state.

African Swine Fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease of pigs. In its acute form the disease generally results in high mortality.

ASF is a different disease to swine flu. The virus does not affect people and there is no impact on human health.

The clinical signs of ASF may occur in chronic, sub-acute or acute form.

The incubation period for ASF is variable but is usually between five and fifteen days.

In the acute form pigs develop a high temperature (40.5 degrees C or 105 degrees F), then become dull and go off their food.

Notably, last year over 30 thousand pigs had to be culled in Mizoram due to a major outbreak of the disease.