Aizawl: In a major drug haul, the special narcotics (CID Crime) team of Mizoram police seized 1 lakh tablets of methamphetamine worth Rs 30 crore in Aizawl on Monday, police said.

Acting on specific input, the team raided the Zohnuai area at Vaivakawn neighbourhood in Aizawl on Monday night.

During the raid, the team recovered the contraband from the possession of a woman peddler identified as Tuanremi (46), a resident of Farkawn village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar, the police said.

The seized drug was worth Rs 30 crore in the international market, they said.

Further investigation into the case is in progress, they added.

Last week, the state police have also seized at least 52 grams of heroin worth over Rs. 26 lakh in the international market and 5 kilograms of Ganja (cannabis) worth Rs. 3.5 lakh.

At least 5 persons, including a Myanmar national, were arrested in connection with the seizures.