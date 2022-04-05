Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Monday hit out at the opposition Congress stating the grand old party might fail to win a seat and draw a blank in the next assembly polls due next year.

He claimed that his party would retain power in the 2023 assembly polls.

Addressing a party session at the MNF office ‘Mizo Hnam Run’ here, Zoramthanga said the Congress has increasingly lost its influence both at the Centre and the state.

Zoramthanga, who is also the president of Mizo National Front (MNF), said that even veteran politician and Congress senior leader Sharad Pawar refused to become a leader of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by the Congress.

“If the kerosene oil barrel of a lantern collapses in Delhi how can its wick at this side (Mizoram) be ignited. Congress may draw blank in the next assembly polls in Mizoram if it does a mistake,” the MNF president said.

Taking a jibe at the main opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Zoramthanga said the party has strayed away from its ideologies when it was formed.

“Initially, it (ZPM) was a movement, which preaches a new system. The group says it does not require a party unit and claims churches as their units, However, not satisfied with being a movement it has fought for party registration and now functions like other parties,” he said.

Alleging that the ZPM has regularly changed its ideologies and system, Zoramthanga said its main system now is to find out ways to disturb or infuriate the government.

The MNF president said that his party is also made for good times unlike it has been dubbed by the opposition parties as a party that is created for bad times only.

“We have also been created not only for bad times but also for good times. We have experienced a great famine in the past and now the COVID-19 pandemic. But, we are able to tackle these challenges and we have also successfully tackled problems more serious than these,” the former rebel leader turned politician said.

He claimed that the MNF has stood firm in times of distress and difficulties and will continue to move on.

Zoramthanga exuded hope that his party would retain power in the next assembly polls due next year.