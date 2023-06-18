GANGTOK: Massive loss of properties has been reported from different parts of Sikkim following floods and landslides.

With the advent of monsoon season in Sikkim, floods and landslides have been wreaking havoc in the Himalayan state.

Over the past one week, floods and landslides have wreaked havoc in Sikkim resulting in massive loss of public and private properties.

Most parts of Sikkim have been subjected to heavy and incessant rainfalls in the past one week.

Several major roads connecting key areas and towns of the state have been washed away in the floods and landslides.

Moreover, several key rivers in the Himalayan state are also flowing above the danger level mark.

However, no loss of life has been reported thus far due to floods and landslides in Sikkim.