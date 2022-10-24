GANGTOK: Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, on Monday, visited the Himalayan state of Sikkim that shares international border with China.

During his trip to Sikkim, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited the forward areas along the northern borders in Sikkim and reviewed operational preparedness.

The Indian Army chief was briefed on the security situation and progress in infrastructure development by the Commanders on ground.

General Manoj Pande also interacted with the troops in forward areas and extended Diwali greetings to all ranks.

General Pande also commended the troopers for high morale and steadfastness in the inhospitable terrain.

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visited the Trishakti Corps posted in Sikkim.

Chief of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army – Lt General RP Kalita also accompanied General RP Kalita during the Sikkim visit.