GANGTOK: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued as many as 13 personnel of the Army in Sikkim.

The 13 Army personnel were rescued by helicopters of the IAF from a mountainous area in North Sikkim.

The IAF was pressed into service on Wednesday (April 19) after the Army personnel were trapped and sustained injuries following a road accident.

The IAF said the Army personnel were rescued from the area in Sikkim, which is located at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

“…amidst the harsh terrain and inclement weather of North Sikkim, IAF helicopters successfully rescued 13 Army personnel injured in a road accident from an altitude of 14,000 feet,” the IAF said.