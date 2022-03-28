Former chief minister of Sikkim – BB Gurung is no more.

Gurung passed away on Monday morning at 6am.

He was 92 years old.

BB Gurung was the third chief minister of Sikkim.

He sworn-in as Sikkim CM in 1984 and was in office for just 13 days.

Gurung’s term as CM of Sikkim was the shortest in the history of the Himalayan state.

BB Gurung could not extend his term as CM of Sikkim as his government fell and President’s rule was imposed in the state.

He held office from May 11 until May 24, 1984.

Before joining politics, Gurung had worked as a journalist.

Gurung was a staff reporter for Kolkata (Calcutta)-based Amrita Bazar Patrika.

Gurung was born on 11 October 1929 at Chakhung village in West Sikkim.

He was an alumnus of St Robert’s School in Darjeeling.

He started his political career in 1947 as a member of Sikkim Rajya Congress Party.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has announced a seven-day mourning from March 28 to April 3.