Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs under IBPS in 2025.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Hindi Officer in 2025 on regular basis.

Name of post : Hindi Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s degree from a recognized university in Hindi with English as a major or elective subject at Graduation.

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized university in English with Hindi as major or elective subject at Graduation.

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi as a major or elective subject and English as medium of examination at degree level.

OR

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with English as a major or elective subject and Hindi as medium of examination at degree level.

Experience :

One year experience of translation work from English to Hindi and vice-versa of various reports/

Documents/ Letters in a bank/financial institution is desirable.

Competency in operating computer is must.

Candidate will be required to type /create the translated text documents on his / her own in MS word & Excel in Hindi & English.

Exposure/ experience related to development of AI based tools for translation would be an

added qualifications

Age Limit : Minimum: 23 years; Maximum: 30 years – i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1995 and not later than 01.07.2002 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Procedure : Online Examination, Skill Test & Item Writing Exercise, Group Exercises and Personal Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.ibps.in/

Last date of On-line Submission of Applications with Fee is 15th July 2025

Application Fees : Rs. 1000/- for each candidate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here