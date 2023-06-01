GANGTOK: The financial condition of Sikkim has improved over the last four years.

This was claimed by Sikkim chief minister PS Tamnag-Golay.

Sikkim CM PS Tamnag-Golay said that the financial condition of the Himalayan state improved after the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) came to power in 2019.

The Sikkim chief minister informed that revenue collection in the state increased by at least 57 per cent since 2019.

“We all need to work together to ensure progress and prosperity in the state,” Sikkim CM PS Tamang-Golay said.

The Sikkim chief minister made this claim while addressing an even to celebrate four-years of his SKM government.