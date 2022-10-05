GANGTOK: Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has been appointed as state in-charge of Sikkim BJP.

The appointment of Dilip Kumar Jaiswal as state in-charge of Sikkim BJP was approved by the party’s national president JP Nadda.

BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting with Dilip Kumar Jaiswal and discussed matters related to strengthening of the party in the Himalayan state ahead of the 2024 Look Sabha elections.

Nadda also met other newly appointed state in-charges.

“We were told that we need to keep visiting the state and keep highlighting the issues that concern particular state so that immediate feedback and cognizance can be taken,” a source told ANI.

Another source told, “We were told that we need to keep visiting the state and stay connected. This will keep the party cadre morale high.”