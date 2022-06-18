Gangtok: A 35-year-old man, who was stuck in the middle of River Teesta for over 6 hours, was rescued finally on Thursday evening.

The incident happened in Singtam town, some 30 kilometres from Gangtok, the capital city of Sikkim.

Kushal Rai, a resident of Darjeeling, had gone to collect firewood near the river, when he got stuck in a tall rock in the middle of the river, East Mojo reported.

Soon, the water level started rising following heavy downpour in the upstream, and Rai stuck there for around six hours.

Rai was finally rescued after six hours using an excavator, which extended a crane towards the rock and made a bridge to pull him back towards the river bank.

Rai works at the Mankind Pharmaceutical Company.

The rescue operation was carried out by Singtam and Temi Tarku Police officials, along with help from NHPC officials and Indian Reserve Batallion.