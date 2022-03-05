Guwahati: Five persons were arrested in Barpeta district on charges of having affiliations with the Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

As per reports, the five were arrested by the Special Branch of Assam Police based on specific inputs.

The arrested persons were identified as Md Suman alias Saiful Islam, a resident of Bangladesh, Khairul Islam from Kalgachia, Badshah Suleiman Khan from Kalgachia, Noushad Ali from Kalgachia and Taimur Rahman Khan from Howly.

It has been alleged that among the five arrested, Saiful Islam, who is said to be from Bangladesh, entered India illegally.

He had been working as a teacher here.

The police claimed that the arrested person had influenced the other four into joining the module of the Al Qaeda inspired Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

The alleged plan of the arrested persons was to develop the Barpeta district as a base for “Jihadis”.

The police also said that it recovered several incriminating documents and devices from the accused.