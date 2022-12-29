NEW DELHI: A search is underway to nab a Chinese woman, suspected of spying on Dalai Lama.

A security alert has also been issued at Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday amid the visit of Dalai Lama.

Security agencies have released a sketch of the woman, besides sharing her passport and visa details.

The Chinese woman, who is suspected of spying on Dalai Lama, has been identified as Song Xiaolan.

According to reports, the police in Bodh Gaya in Bihar had been receiving inputs about a Chinese woman over the past two years.

However, the police and other security agencies are yet to locate the woman, who is suspected to be a Chinese spy.

The Chinese woman had been living in different parts of the country including Bodh Gaya for more than one year.

Notably, Dalai Lama is slated to be in Bodh Gaya in Bihar till December 31.