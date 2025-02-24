Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has once again upheld its commitment to safeguarding vulnerable individuals by successfully rescuing 40 minors and 02 women across various railway stations under NFR from February 1 to 14.

The rescued individuals were handed over to Child Line, NGOs, parents, and the Government Railway Police/local police for proper care and rehabilitation.

This initiative is part of the RPF’s ongoing efforts to prevent human trafficking, protect runaway children, and combat child exploitation, reaffirming its role as a vigilant guardian of railway passengers.

In a series of rescue operations conducted in February 2025, the RPF acted swiftly to respond to distress situations. On February 2, at Kokrajhar Railway Station, the RPF team of Kokrajhar rescued a 17-year-old minor girl. After proper identification, she was safely reunited with her guardian. Similarly, on February 5, at Kishanganj Railway Station, the RPF team of Kishanganj rescued five runaway minor boys from different locations in West Bengal and Bihar. These minors were promptly handed over to Child Line, Kishanganj, ensuring their protection and well-being.

A notable rescue effort took place on February 12, at Katihar Railway Station, where the RPF team at Katihar rescued five more runaway minor boys. These children were immediately placed under the care of Child Line, Katihar, to receive the necessary support and assistance.

The RPF of Northeast Frontier Railway remains dedicated to protecting passengers, particularly minors and women, who are at risk of trafficking and exploitation. The force also actively collaborates with Child Line, NGOs, local police, and other authorities to ensure the safety and rehabilitation of rescued individuals.

Passengers are also encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to human trafficking or distressed individuals by contacting the RPF Helpline at 139.

Through its unwavering commitment, the Northeast Frontier Railway further continues to strengthen safety measures, reinforcing a secure, passenger-friendly, and responsible railway network across the region.