GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway successfully rescued at least five minor boys from different stations in different drives and checks conducted during the period between September 27 and 30.

The rescued minors were later, handed over to the respective childline for their safe custody and further course of action.

On September 27, RPF of New Jalpaiguri conducted a routine check in Train no 15903 (Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Express) at New Jalpaiguri railway station.

During the check, the RPF personnel rescued one run away minor boy from the train.

In a drive, conducted on September 29 against human trafficking, unauthorized hawking, begging etc at Katihar railway station, RPF of Katihar (east) rescued at least 2 runaway minor boys.

On the same day, the RPF personnel at Guwahati in Assam conducted drive against human trafficking at the Guwahati railway station.

During the drive, they rescued one run away minor boy.

In another incident, September 30, RPF personnel at Silchar in Assam conducted a routine check at the Silchar railway station.

During the check, they rescued one run away minor boy.

Later the minor was handed over to Childline/Tarapur/Silchar for safe custody and further course of action.

RPF train escort parties and staff deployed at stations have been alerted and sensitized to be vigilant and on the lookout for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardian etc.

“Meri Saheli” has been formed over NF Railway and functioning round the clock to make aware women/child passengers about the safety/security and use of Helpline No 139 in case of any exigency.