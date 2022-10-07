GUWAHATI: At least three persons have been killed in a fatal road accident at Sonapur area near Guwahati in Assam.

The accident took place at Nazirakhat in Sonapur area near Guwahati in Assam in the wee hours of Friday.

The accident took place at around 2am on Friday.

The accident took place after a speeding sedan car rammed into a truck parked on the National Highway 37 at Nazirakhat in Sonapur area near Guwahati in Assam.

The Maruti Swift Desire car bearing registration number AS 01 BH 9714 was travelling from Nagaon to Guwahati when the accident took place.

All three persons travelling in the car died on the spot.

The deceased persons have been identified as Babon Haloi, Gautam Banik and Subul Das.

While Babon Haloi and Gautam Banik hail from Guwahati, Subul Das was from Nagaon.