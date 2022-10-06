Guwahati: Assam’s renowned environmentalist Purnima Devi Barman has won the World Female Ranger Award 2022 for her exemplary service and commitment to conservation.

“I’m humbled, honoured, and excited to be receiving the World Female Ranger Award 2022. I convey my humble gratitude for recognizing the need for protecting endangered Assam’s Hargila and similar species,” Barman said after receiving the award.

“My acceptance of this award and honour would not be complete without acknowledging the ground-breaking work by courageous women rangers and eco-guards from all over the world. Bringing women to the forefront in conservation movements can create miracles as our Hargila Army has done.

“I hope we can work together towards more gender equity along with environmental sustainability. There are many challenges still and we are determined to face them and win through,” she said.

Purnima Devi Barman is a conservationist and biologist changing people’s perceptions of the Greater Adjutant Stork. Often referred to as a disease-carrying pest, an ugly, filthy bird or a bad omen, Purnima and her ‘Hargila Army’ have helped turn this bird into a cultural icon in Assam.

Barman built the Hargila Army from small beginnings, now a team of over 10,000 women working together to protect the critically endangered Greater Adjutant Stork.

They keep a strict vigil on the nests as habitat loss, poaching and poisoning are all significant threats to the bird.

She also built the world’s first artificial breeding platform where chicks can hatch safely to address the birds’ shrinking habitat problem.

The award was presented by UK-based international NGO, How Many Elephants.

Founder of How Many Elephants, Holly Budge, launched the World Female Ranger Award last year in conjunction with her pioneering initiative, World Female Ranger Week (June 23-30th).

Holly and her team have identified over 5500 female rangers around the world.

“We are delighted to give recognition to Purnima through this award, plus a grant kindly sponsored by the Globe Foundation. She is an inspirational woman making tangible real-world impact; protecting wildlife, uplifting communities and empowering women,” Holly said.