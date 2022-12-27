GUWAHATI: Want to know who are the richest and poorest chief ministers in India and Northeast?

Analysis of the last election affidavits of the country’s 30 chief ministers revealed starling facts.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is the richest CM in India, while his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, has the least net assets, according to The Print.

On the other hand, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the most educated CM in India.

Meanwhile, as many as eight chief ministers in India own firearms.

The analysis also showed that Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang has three wives. All three of his wives are government employees.

Analysis of Northeast CMs:

Who’s the richest?

The only chief minister in India with assets worth more than Rs 100 crore is Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu. His net assets stand at Rs 132 crore.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is the poorest among the eight Northeast chief ministers.

The Assam CM’s net worth is around just 1.04 crore.

The cumulative assets of all eight Northeast chief ministers (Rs 178.85), in fact, are a little more than those of all the other CMs (barring Andhra CM Reddy) — combined (Rs 178.49), the election affidavits show.

Northeast CM with firearms:

Among all the eight chief minister in India, who own firearms, only two has made to the list.

The two chief ministers from the northeast to own firearms are Sikkim CM PS Tamang and manipur CM Biren Singh.

Sikkim CM PS Tamang owns a bore revolver worth Rs 3 lakh — the most expensive weapon on this list.

Manipur CM Biren Singh owns a pistol worth Rs 1.75 lakh.