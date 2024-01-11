Agartala: Tripura has achieved a notable breakthrough in its battle against drug smugglers, with 1,052 individuals apprehended in 633 cases in 2023, signifying a substantial increase compared to the preceding two years.

During a session prompted by CPIM MLA Jitendra Chaudhury’s calling attention notice, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha declared on Thursday that the state government has persistently championed an extensive anti-drug campaign.

Dr. Saha underscored Tripura Police’s accomplishments in the anti-narcotics crusade over the last three years in the Assembly.

In 2021, law enforcement arrested 501 people in 352 cases, seizing approximately 41,565 kg of ganja, 2.6 lakh bottles of cough syrups, 14.19 lakh tablets, and 3,850 grams of heroin.

Additionally, they destroyed 62.20 lakh cannabis plants.

In 2022, 759 individuals were apprehended in 562 cases, resulting in the seizure of 79,377 kg of ganja, 1.73 lakh bottles of cough syrups, 2.2 lakh tablets, and 7,075 grams of heroin.

During this period, 42 lakh 38 thousand 918 cannabis plants were eradicated.

In 2023, a total of 1052 people were arrested in 633 recorded cases.

“46,631 kg of ganja, 3,08,582 bottles of cough syrup, 4.44 lakh tablets, and 18,844 grams of heroin were confiscated. During this period, 68,73,935 cannabis plants were obliterated.”

Dr. Saha disclosed that an Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) has been introduced at the De-Addiction Center in Government Modern Psychiatry Hospital, with plans underway to extend this facility to other districts of the state.