ARPA seeks immediate resumption of services of 5 local trains in Assam

Guwahati: The Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) has expressed serious concern over the cancellation of services of 12 trains in Assam.

The APRA alleged that services of 12 local trains including Dibrugarh-Guwahati Shatabdi remained suspended since the imposition of lockdown in March ,2020.

“ Although services of some local trains have been resumed, 12 trains were secretly cancelled from Assam in the guise of lockdown,” ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sarma said in a statement.

The trains cancelled from Assam are–



1. 1207 Dibrugarh Shatabdi



2. 15942 Jhajha Express



3. 12525 Kolkata Superfast



4. 15617 Mariani Intercity



5. 1571 Kamakhya Intercity



.6. 15911 Naharlagun Intercity



7. 15605 Furkating Intercity

8. 55903 Mariani Passenger



9. 65911 Dangori passenger



10. 5565 Silchar Passenger



11. 55605 Murkongselek Passenger

12. 55618 New Bangaigaon Passenger

The Rail Passengers’ Association alleged that these 12 trains have been removed from Assam without any notification.

The rail passengers’ body has urged NF Railway, Assam Government as well as the Centre to immediately resume the services of the following five trains.



1. Guwahati-Rangiya-New Bangaigaon Passenger (No. 55617)



2. Alipurduar-Rangiya-Kamakhya Intercity (No. 1581)



3. Dibrugarh-Lakhimpur-Kolkata Superfast (No. 12525)



4. Dibrugarh-Lamding-Guwahati Shatabdi (No. 1206)

5. Dibrugarh-Makum-Dangri Passenger (No. 65911)

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan demanded the resumption of local train services in Assam.

“Thousands of people dependent on the local train services are suffering due to the suspension since the lockdown was announced. In several states, local train services have resumed, but not in Assam. It has hit the lives of common people. And the economically weaker sections are the worst hit,” MP Bhuyan said.

Bhuyan had written a letter to the Railways Minister way back in December 2020.

He had also raised the in Parliament earlier as well buut no step was taken to address the woes of the people.