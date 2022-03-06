Dimapur: The Nagaland In-Service Doctors’ Association (NIDA) has temporarily suspended its decision to go for mass casual leave from March 7 to 9 in protest against the Nagaland government’s indecision on the superannuation age of government doctors in the state.

The association took the decision to this effect after receiving due assurance from health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom that he would take up the matter with the government at the earliest.

NIDA president Dr E Phyantsuthung and general secretary Dr Mereninla Senlem, in a release, said the health minister made an appeal to keep the proposed mass casual leave in abeyance and assured that the matter is taken up by the government on a serious note.

Also Read: No one can tell the Assamese when to celebrate Bihu: Zubeen Garg

The association said the minister also assured to give his best effort to ensure that the state government addressed the matter with urgency.

“Taking due cognizance of the minister’s appeal and having full confidence in his commitment to resolving the longstanding issue, the NIDA being a matured and responsible organization, has decided to keep the proposed mass casual leave in abeyance until the issue is resolved within the assured stipulated time,” the release said.

Also Read: Assam: Programme to curb wildlife crime held

The association said it has taken “due cognizance” of the minister’s appeal and expressed confidence in his commitment to resolving the long-standing issue. So long as the issue is resolved within the stipulated time period, it will keep the proposed mass casual leave in abeyance, the release added.

The association earlier said it had scaled down its demand to 62 years superannuation age for all medical doctors, keeping in abeyance its demand of 65 years for clinical doctors.