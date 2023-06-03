New Delhi: “It is my conviction to bring Northeast at par with the other developed regions of the country, this was stated by Prime Minister Narendrea Modi on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while highlighting some of the most important basic human needs for the citizens of any civilized society are food and nutrition, water and sanitation, housing, health care facilities, and education.

The North Eastern Region of India, because of its geographical location, difficult terrain, high rainfall, vast hilly region, large forest areas and large number of ethnic groups, is not a very homogenous territory for easily providing normal health care services round the clock to all people of the region.

However, in the last few years, large-scale development in the healthcare and medicalsector has taken place in the North Eastdue to the sustained efforts of the Government of India.

A total of 7,588 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) have been set up in the North Eastern States (as on February 28, 2023).

S. No. State Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs)

1. Arunachal Pradesh 346

2. Assam 4,427

3. Manipur 404

4. Meghalaya 465

5. Mizoram 370

6. Nagaland 382

7. Sikkim 167

8. Tripura 1,027

Total 7,588

S. No. State Ayushman Cards Created No of authorized Hospital Admissions under AB-PMJAY Free Treatment

(In Rs. Crore)

1. Arunachal Pradesh 91476 3318 6

2. Assam 15020148 688615 1076

3. Manipur 487884 99611 132

4. Meghalaya 1799726 611928 524

5. Mizoram 436654 93943 108

6. Nagaland 540156 40251 73

7. Sikkim 53975 12175 11

8. Tripura 1323037 227699 195

Total 1,97,53,056 17,77,540 2125

As on June 01, 2023, a over1.82 CroreAyushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) have been created in the North Eastern States.

S. No. State No. of ABHA created

1. Arunachal Pradesh 2,21,809

2. Assam 1,55,34,012

3. Manipur 5,23,690

4. Meghalaya 3,01,486

5. Mizoram 3,58,794

6. Nagaland 4,83,305

7. Sikkim 3,25,471

8. Tripura 4,94,330

Total 1,82,42,897

4.PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

As on March 17, 2022, a total of Rs. 73.51 crore has been allocated under PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission during FY 2021-22 to the North Eastern states.

S. No. State Allocation (In Rs. Crore)

1. Arunachal Pradesh 0.56

2. Assam 57.90

3. Manipur 4.56

4. Meghalaya 9.65

5. Mizoram 0.28

6. Nagaland 0.28

7. Sikkim 0.00

8. Tripura 0.28

Total 73.51

North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme

North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) was approved by the Government of India as a new Central Sector Scheme on 15.12.2017. Under the Scheme guidelines of NESIDS, 100% centrally funding is provided to the State Governments of North Eastern Region for the projects of physical infrastructure relating to water supply, power and connectivity enhancing tourism and social infrastructure relating to primary and secondary sectors of education and health.

A total of 36 projects worth Rs. 621crores have been sanctioned under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) in the health sector.

Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR)

The Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR) Scheme came into existence in 1998 under then Planning Commission. Subsequently, it was transferred to DoNER in 2001. The objective of NLCPR Scheme is to fill the gap in infrastructure sector of the North Eastern Region through sanctioning the projects prioritized by the State Governments. A total of 56 projects of Health sector costing ?873.37 crore has been sanctioned under this scheme.

Major plans for Boosting AYUSH Initiatives in Northeast

In a major boost to promote traditional medicinal practices in the North East, a number of major initiatives were announced on 28 August, 2021 by the Union Minister of AYUSH, Shri SarbanandaSonowal. The major initiatives are as follows:

• 1000 Health & Wellness Centres (HWC) and 100 new AYUSH dispensaries to be opened in the North Eastern states for growth and development of AYUSH schemes

• Rs 70 Crores financial provision for a new Ayurvedic College at Dudhnoi in Goalpara, Assam

• Financial grant of Rs 10 Crores for Ayurvedic College, Guwahati, Assam to be developed as Centre of Excellence

• A facilitation Centre for Semi Processing of raw material to be opened up in NE.

• Setting up of a Regional Raw Drug Repository (RRDR) in NE states in collaboration with National Institute of Bio-Resources and Sustainable Development in Imphal, Manipur under Department of Bio-Technology.

• The AYUSH medical facilities under North-EasternState Governments, Central Government and teaching hospitals in AYUSH colleges will be brought under Ayush Health Management Information System (AHMIS) so as to develop digital data base of AYUSH interventions in various disease management.

All of these initiatives will be undertaken under the Central Sector Scheme run by the National Medicinal Plants Board, Ministry of AYUSH.

Combating COVID-19 Pandemic in the North East

• To mitigate the difficulties of people in the NE, the Ministry of DoNER/ NEC sanctioned untied funds amounting to Rs.26.09 crore to combat COVID-19 pandemic.

• Projects worth Rs.36.50 crore have also been sanctioned to North Eastern Region States for livelihood generation for returnee migrant workers due to COVID-19.

• 11 projects amounting to Rs.313.98 crore have been sanctioned by the Ministry of DoNER under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS) for strengthening health infrastructure of North Eastern States, especially for fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

• During 2020-21, Rs.322.89 crore was released to the North Eastern States towards the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Packages through National Health Mission (NHM).

• During 2019-20, an amount of Rs. 111.34 crore was released to North Eastern States under National Health Mission.

• For the containment measures allowed under SDRF, State Government were allowed to spend upto 35% of the annual allocation of SDRF during the financial year 2019-20. The ceiling of 35% was further enhanced to 50% during the financial year 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Recent Initiatives for Medical Infrastructure in the North East

1.PM-DevINE Scheme

The Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East, PM-DevINE was announced by the Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairswhile presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.The Scheme with 100% Central funding, will have a total outlay of ? 6,600 crore for the 4-year period from 2022-23 to 2025-26.One of the major projects identified under this scheme is the “Establishment of Dedicated Services for the Management of Paediatric and Adult Haematolymphoid Cancers in North-East India”, to be located at Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahatiat an estimated cost of Rs 129 crore.This initiative is expected to give a huge boost to cancer care in the region given that in the last 11 years, 3,855 childhood and adult Haematolymphoid cancer patients reported to BBCI for treatment.

Prime Minister dedicated to the nation seven cancer hospitals in Assam

Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia’s largest affordable cancer care network with 17 cancer care hospitals spread across the state. Under the Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction.

These cancer Hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat. Phase 2 of the project will witness construction of seven new cancer hospitalsat Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat.The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation seven cancer hospitals in Assam at a function in Dibrugarh on 28 April, 2022 . The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals to be constructed under phase 2 of the project.

3.All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS),Guwahati

The Prime Minister dedicated AIIMS Guwahati to the nation on April 14, 2023. The operationalization of AIIMS, Guwahati will mark a momentous occasion for the state of Assam and the entire North-East region. This is also a testimony of the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening health infrastructure across the country. The foundation stone of this hospital was also laid by the Prime Minister in May 2017. Built at a cost of more than Rs. 1120 crores, AIIMS Guwahati is a state-of-the-art hospital with a capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year along with providing world-class health facilities to the people of the Northeast.