NEW DELHI: The Centre, on Wednesday, approved a new scheme for development in the Northeast region of India.

The scheme has been named – “Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE)”.

The PM-DevINE scheme, which has been approved by the central government is aimed at funding infrastructure projects in Northeast.

The PM-DevINE Scheme will have an outlay of Rs 6600 crore for the four year period between 2022-23 and 2025-26.

PM Narendra Modi said: “This cabinet decision will add impetus to the growth trajectory of the Northeast and provide numerous opportunities for youngsters there.”

The new scheme will get 100 percent central funding and will be implemented by the ministry of development of North Eastern region (DoNER).

“This implies front-loading of the sanctions under the Scheme in 2022-23 and 2023-24 primarily. While expenditure would continue to be incurred during 2024-25 and 2025-26, focused attention will be given to complete the sanctioned PM-DevINE projects.”

“There are other MDoNER Schemes for the development of the North Eastern Region. The average size of projects under other MDoNER Schemes is about Rs.12 crore only. PM-DevINE will provide support to infrastructure and social development projects which may be larger in size and will also provide an end-to-end development solution instead of isolated projects. It will be ensured that there is no duplication of project support under PM-DevINE with any of the other schemes of MDoNER or those of any other ministry,” a cabinet release said.

“PM-DevINE was announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 to address development gaps in the North Eastern Region (NER). “Announcement of PM-DevINE is yet another instance of the importance being attached to the development of NE Region by the Government. PM-DevINE is an addition to the quantum of resources available for the development of the NER. It will not be a substitute for existing Central and State Schemes,” the government said.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said: “PM Narendra Modi Ji’s unwavering commitment towards development of the Northeast is exemplified with the approval of PM’s Development Initiative for the North East (PM-DevINE) by the Cabinet. It will be an impetus to the development aspirations of the entire Northeast.”